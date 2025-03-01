Inside The Nuggets

Boston Celtics Make Roster Move Before Nuggets Game

The Boston Celtics announced a few roster moves before facing the Denver Nuggets

Logan Struck

Dec 8, 2023; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; The Boston Celtics huddle before a game against the New York Knicks at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images / Eric Canha-Imagn Images
The Boston Celtics host the Denver Nuggets on Sunday, but with three starters listed on the injury report, the defending champs could be severely shorthanded. The Celtics have listed Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis as doubtful, while Jaylen Brown is questionable.

The Nuggets are one of the most dangerous teams in the NBA led by three-time MVP Nikola Jokic. With the Celtics possibly down three starters against them, they will have to heavily rely on some of their supporting cast to step up big-time.

To prepare for Sunday's matchup with the Nuggets, the Celtics have assigned three players to their G League affiliate, the Maine Celtics, for practice on Saturday.

"We have assigned Neemias Queta, Xavier Tillman and Jordan Walsh to the Maine Celtics for their practice today at the Auerbach Center," the Celtics announced. "Queta, Tillman and Walsh will be recalled upon the conclusion of practice."

While Jordan Walsh and Xavier Tillman will likely not play significant roles against Denver, 25-year-old center Neemias Queta could be a huge piece off the bench with Porzingis doubtful to play.

Boston Celtics center Neemias Queta (88)
Jan 3, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Boston Celtics center Neemias Queta (88) dunks against the Houston Rockets during the fourth quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-Imagn Images / Erik Williams-Imagn Images

Queta is averaging 5.0 points and 3.6 rebounds in 14.1 minutes per game this season, shooting 65.5% from the field. If the Celtics need to lean on him in their second unit on Sunday, he will be a viable option. With their significant injuries, Boston's lineup could be shaken up against the dangerous Nuggets squad on Sunday.

