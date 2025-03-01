Boston Celtics Make Roster Move Before Nuggets Game
The Boston Celtics host the Denver Nuggets on Sunday, but with three starters listed on the injury report, the defending champs could be severely shorthanded. The Celtics have listed Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis as doubtful, while Jaylen Brown is questionable.
The Nuggets are one of the most dangerous teams in the NBA led by three-time MVP Nikola Jokic. With the Celtics possibly down three starters against them, they will have to heavily rely on some of their supporting cast to step up big-time.
To prepare for Sunday's matchup with the Nuggets, the Celtics have assigned three players to their G League affiliate, the Maine Celtics, for practice on Saturday.
"We have assigned Neemias Queta, Xavier Tillman and Jordan Walsh to the Maine Celtics for their practice today at the Auerbach Center," the Celtics announced. "Queta, Tillman and Walsh will be recalled upon the conclusion of practice."
While Jordan Walsh and Xavier Tillman will likely not play significant roles against Denver, 25-year-old center Neemias Queta could be a huge piece off the bench with Porzingis doubtful to play.
Queta is averaging 5.0 points and 3.6 rebounds in 14.1 minutes per game this season, shooting 65.5% from the field. If the Celtics need to lean on him in their second unit on Sunday, he will be a viable option. With their significant injuries, Boston's lineup could be shaken up against the dangerous Nuggets squad on Sunday.
