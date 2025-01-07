Boston Celtics vs Denver Nuggets Injury Report
The Denver Nuggets are hosting the Boston Celtics, who are currently the number two seed in the Eastern Conference tonight. The Nuggets are coming into today's game having won four out of their last five games and it appears they are finally figuring things out now.
Tonight will be the first meeting between these two teams this season. Last year, the Nuggets swept the Celtics, and they have their sights set on a repeat of history.
The Nuggets have five players listed on the injury report: Aaron Gordon, Vlatko Cancar, PJ Hall, DaRon Holmes II, and Spencer Jones.
Aaron Gordon remains out due to a right calf strain, this will be his 7th missed game in a row. There is currently no timetable for his return, but he is making progress on recovery.
Vlatko Cancar is out due to left knee surgery rehabilitation, PJ Hall is out due to his two-way G League contract, DaRon Holmes II is out due to a right Achilles tendon repair, and Spencer Jones is out due to a right adductor strain.
The Celtics have four players listed on their report but it is a clean injury report: JD Davison, Drew Peterson, Baylor Scheierman, and Anton Watson.
JD Davison is out due to his two-way G League contract, Drew Peterson is out due to his two-way contract, Baylor Scheierman is out on G League assignment, and Anton Watson is also out due to his two-way contract.
The Denver Nuggets and Boston Celtics will face off tonight at 10:00 p.m. EST.
