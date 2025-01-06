Inside The Nuggets

Russell Westbrook Makes Statement After Denver Nuggets Practice

Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook spoke after Monday's practice.

The Denver Nuggets defeated the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday night, reentering the win column after Friday’s loss to the same opponent. Nikola Jokic led the way for Denver again, finishing with 46 points, 10 assists, and nine rebounds in the overtime victory.

Jokic had some help from his teammates, as Michael Porter Jr. finished with 28 points and 10 rebounds, while Russell Westbrook added nine points, 10 rebounds, and six assists. This was Westbrook's 13th start, and he improved to 10-3 in those games.

Denver practiced on Monday ahead of Tuesday’s battle with the defending champion Boston Celtics, and Westbrook spoke with reporters.

Always impacting the game in several different ways, including his energy and effort, Westbrook spoke about that on Monday.

“Just appreciating a valuing the game of basketball,” Westbrook said. “It’s something I try to teach to my AAU kids, my own kids. Not taking a game for granted… My mentality every night is to leave it on the floor. The next game is not promised to you by any means.”

Westbrook noted that he has been approaching the game with that mentality for 17 seasons now, understanding that missed and made shots are part of the game, but energy is something that can always remain consistent. 

The veteran point guard is averaging 12.0 points, 6.6 assists, and 4.7 rebounds in 34 appearances this season.

The Nuggets have a big back-to-back coming up against Boston on Tuesday and the LA Clippers on Wednesday.

