Inside The Nuggets

BREAKING: Aaron Gordon's Final Status for Nuggets-Clippers

The Denver Nuggets have announced Aaron Gordon's final injury status.

Joey Linn

Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (32) before the game Utah Jazz at Ball Arena.
Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (32) before the game Utah Jazz at Ball Arena. / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Denver Nuggets are facing the LA Clippers at Intuit Dome on Sunday evening. This is a big game for both teams, as they are only scheduled to play each other one more time after this contest.

Both battling for positioning in the Western Conference standings, each game is important for the Clippers and Nuggets. Coming off a loss, the Clippers are trying to get back in the win column. As for the Nuggets, they defeated the Utah Jazz in their last game, and are looking to make it consecutive victories.

Injuries have been a factor for both the Clippers and Nuggets this season. Kawhi Leonard has not yet debuted due to right knee injury management, and the Nuggets have been without starting power forward Aaron Gordon the last 10 games. In an official announcement prior to the game, the Nuggets revealed that Gordon is making his injury return.

Gordon was initially listed as doubtful for this game, but participated in shootaround and was upgraded to questionable shortly after. Going through his pregame warmup, Gordon was listed as available by the team.

Playing very well in his seven appearances this season, Gordon will give the Nuggets a huge boost to their starting lineup if he can quickly return to his pre-injury form. A great complement to Nikola Jokic, Gordon is big piece for Denver.

Related Articles

WNBA Star Goes Viral With Caitlin Clark, Steph Curry Statement

NBA Admits Big Missed Call in Warriors-Celtics Game'

New Update on Jimmy Butler to Golden State Warriors Trade

Published
Joey Linn
JOEY LINN

Title: Credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation Email: joeylinn52@gmail.com Education: Communication Studies degree from Biola University Location: Los Angeles, California Expertise: NBA analysis and reporting Experience: Joey Linn is a credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation. Covering the LA Clippers independently in 2018, then for Fansided and 213Hoops from 2019-2021, Joey joined Sports Illustrated's FanNation to cover the Clippers after the 2020-21 season. Graduating from Biola University in 2022 with a Communication Studies degree, Joey served as Biola's play-by-play announcer for their basketball, baseball, softball, and soccer teams during his time in school. Joey's work on Biola's broadcasts, combined with his excellence in the classroom, earned him the Outstanding Communication Studies Student of the year award in 2022. Joey covers the NBA full-time across multiple platforms, primarily serving as a credentialed Clippers beat writer.

Home/News