BREAKING: Aaron Gordon's Final Status for Nuggets-Clippers
The Denver Nuggets are facing the LA Clippers at Intuit Dome on Sunday evening. This is a big game for both teams, as they are only scheduled to play each other one more time after this contest.
Both battling for positioning in the Western Conference standings, each game is important for the Clippers and Nuggets. Coming off a loss, the Clippers are trying to get back in the win column. As for the Nuggets, they defeated the Utah Jazz in their last game, and are looking to make it consecutive victories.
Injuries have been a factor for both the Clippers and Nuggets this season. Kawhi Leonard has not yet debuted due to right knee injury management, and the Nuggets have been without starting power forward Aaron Gordon the last 10 games. In an official announcement prior to the game, the Nuggets revealed that Gordon is making his injury return.
Gordon was initially listed as doubtful for this game, but participated in shootaround and was upgraded to questionable shortly after. Going through his pregame warmup, Gordon was listed as available by the team.
Playing very well in his seven appearances this season, Gordon will give the Nuggets a huge boost to their starting lineup if he can quickly return to his pre-injury form. A great complement to Nikola Jokic, Gordon is big piece for Denver.
