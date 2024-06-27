Inside The Nuggets

BREAKING: Denver Nuggets Reportedly Trade NBA Champion

The Nuggets have reportedly traded Reggie Jackson to the Charlotte Hornets

Nov 27, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Reggie Jackson (7) moves to the basket against Los Angeles Clippers guard Norman Powell (24) during the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
In a report from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski it was announced that the Denver Nuggets had traded veteran point guard Reggie Jackson and three second round picks to the Charlotte Hornets. As Wojnarowski added, this is a salary move for Denver, as they are seeking cap relief amid the NBA's new very restrictive CBA.

Jackson was acquired by the Nuggets at the 2023 trade deadline after he was traded by the LA Clippers to the same Hornets team that just acquired him again. Denver was able to sign Jackson after Charlotte released him, so it will be interesting to see if the Hornets take a similar approach this time.

Jackson appeared in all 82 games for the Nuggets last season, averaging 10.2 points per game in 22.2 minutes per game. Also starting 23 games for Denver last year, Jackson often filled in for point guard Jamal Murray as he dealt with different injuries throughout the year.

It seems very likely that Charlotte could release Jackson again and allow him to enter free agency. In that event, it would be very interesting to see if Jackson draws any interest from other contenders around the league. While Jackson had some struggles in Denver, he also had some big moments, and was a very beloved locker room presence as a veteran teammate and leader.

