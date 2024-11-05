BREAKING: Denver Nuggets Star Ruled OUT for Multiple Weeks With Injury
After starting the season 0-2, the Denver Nuggets have found a bit of a groove, winning four of their last five games. Two of these wins have come without star point guard Jamal Murray, who entered the league’s concussion protocol after taking a hit to the head against the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Russell Westbrook has filled in nicely for Murray, helping complement Nikola Jokic and the rest of Denver’s starting lineup. The quartet of Murray, Jokic, Aaron Gordon, and Michael Porter Jr. has been a very cohesive unit for the Nuggets in recent years. Unfortunately, a report on Tuesday revealed that Gordon will miss multiple weeks with an injury.
Via Shams Charania of ESPN: “Injury blow to Denver: Nuggets F Aaron Gordon will miss multiple weeks due to a right calf strain, sources tell ESPN.”
It will be interesting to see how Michael Malone and the Nuggets coaching staff chooses to change the starting lineup with Gordon sidelined.
Depth has been a bit of an issue to start the season for Denver, as certain lineup combinations have been a struggle. While this is to be expected when implementing new pieces into a previously established group, this injury to Gordon makes it difficult for Malone to continue solidifying his ideal rotation.
Charania added in his story on this news, "Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon will miss multiple weeks because of a right calf strain, sources told ESPN on Tuesday. Gordon suffered the injury in the Nuggets' win over the Toronto Raptors on Monday night. The loss is a difficult blow to Denver, which is 4-3 on the season."
Sitting at 4-3 through seven games, the Nuggets are trying to maintain some of their positive momentum from the last five contests. This will be a challenge without Gordon for multiple weeks, in addition to however long Murray remains out, but players like Westbrook and others will now have an even greater opportunity to step up.
