Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s Bold Statement Ahead of Thunder-Nuggets Game 7
The Oklahoma City Thunder might be the best team in the NBA according to record and analytics, but that doesn't eliminate the fact that they are set to head into Sunday with their season on the line. After taking a 3-2 lead over the Denver Nuggets in their second-round matchup, the Nuggets pulled off the 119-107 win in Game 6 to force a winner-takes-all Game 7.
A series that has seen a battle between the two best players in the NBA, with Nikola Jokic and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, it seems as though Gilgeous-Alexander could be on his way to winning the league MVP. However, his mindset is focused on Game 7, speaking about the contest after Thursday night's loss in Denver.
"It's do or die. It's what you live for. It's what you work your whole life for. Either your dream continues or your dream ends," Gilgeous-Alexander said. He finished Game 6 with 32 points and six assists, but wasn't able to get enough from his teammates, as Jalen Williams had a poor shooting night at three for 16.
After being traded from the Los Angeles Clippers in the Paul George deal, Gilgeous-Alexander has become one of the top guards in the NBA. Now, in what has been his best career season, he has a chance to finally make the Western Conference Finals and establish himself as a playoff performer.
But neither Jokic nor Gilgeous-Alexander will go out easy, with tip-off for Sunday's Game 7 set at 3:30 p.m. EST.
Related Articles
Nuggets Coach Makes Aaron Gordon Injury Announcement After Game 6 vs Thunder
Nuggets Trio Makes Franchise History in Game 6 vs Thunder
Jamal Murray Breaks Silence on Illness After Nuggets-Thunder Game 6