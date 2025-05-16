Nikola Jokic’s Blunt Statement Ahead of Nuggets-Thunder Game 7
The Denver Nuggets achieved a fantastic victory in Game 6 at home, keeping their hopes alive in the series and forcing a Game 7. Just a few weeks ago, they had also played in a Game 7 against the Los Angeles Clippers, where they secured a blowout win to advance to this series.
Heading into Thursday night’s game, there were questions about whether Jamal Murray would be able to play due to being downgraded with an illness, but he suited up and took the court anyway. However, he ended up being a crucial performer, alongside Nikola Jokic, in the 119-107 victory. Now, the focus goes straight to Sunday's Game 7.
When asked about Game 7, where the series heads back to Oklahoma City, the rather reserved Jokic kept his statement short and sweet on how they can pull out the win. “Defense. Details. Box out. Turnovers. That will probably decide the winner," Jokic said.
While Christian Braun has been inconsistent throughout the series, this game showcased his championship pedigree, scoring 23 points on 8-for-14 shooting. Along with Braun, Julian Strawther was the unsung hero, going for 15 points off the bench, including some huge shots in the second half. Denver will need more of that from those two in Game 7 if they want to pull out the win.
Jokic also talked about the carefulness with which the Nuggets played in Game 6, saying, "I think this is the first time we didn’t have offensive fouls in the series. That’s helpful.” When matching up against such a talented team like the Thunder, giving away possessions with offensive fouls can cost you the game.
Game 7 is set for Sunday, with tip-off at 3:30 p.m. EST. The winner will advance to the Western Conference Finals to face the Minnesota Timberwolves.
