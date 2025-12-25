Nuggets Rule Out Three Starters on Injury Report vs. Timberwolves

The Denver Nuggets have lost two of their last three games to move to 21-8 on the season, with their next outing against a challenging Minnesota Timberwolves team on Christmas night.

Unfortunately for the Nuggets, starting forward Cam Johnson suffered a knee injury in their last game, and now Denver will be severely shorthanded moving forward.

Nuggets rule out three starters vs. Timberwolves

With Johnson now injured, he joins Christian Braun and Aaron Gordon on the bench, putting the Nuggets down three starters. That leaves just Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray as the only healthy starters left for their Christmas night matchup, but luckily, the star duo has proven they are capable of carrying the Nuggets. Here is Denver's full injury report for Thursday's game:

Aaron Gordon - OUT (right hamstring strain)

Christian Braun - OUT (left ankle sprain)

Cam Johnson - OUT (right knee hyperextension injury management)

Tamar Bates - OUT (left foot surgery)

Injury Report ahead of tomorrow's game against the Timberwolves:



OUT:

Cameron Johnson (Right Knee Hyperextension Injury Management)

Aaron Gordon (Right Hamstring Strain)

Christian Braun (Left Ankle Sprain)#MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/Ea2jv0XIre — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) December 24, 2025

It would obviously be far from ideal if the Nuggets lost to the Timberwolves on Thursday to mark their third loss in four games, but these injuries are certainly not doing them any favors. It is challenging for any team to win while down three starters, but Denver's depth has shown that they can step up to make an impact alongside Jokic and Murray.

Guys like Peyton Watson, Tim Hardaway Jr., Bruce Brown, and Julian Strawther will have to step up to make up for Denver's absences, and the Nuggets know they can compete with anyone as long as Jokic is on the floor.

Timberwolves list one key starter on injury report

The Timberwolves have been much better recently, riding a three-game winning streak, including wins over the Oklahoma City Thunder and New York Knicks. However, Minnesota has lost both matchups this season against the Nuggets.

Luckily for the Timberwolves, they certainly have a health advantage heading into the Christmas matchup. Minnesota has listed just one player on their injury report:

Jaden McDaniels - QUESTIONABLE (left oblique contusion)

Nov 21, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves forward Jaden McDaniels (3) against the Phoenix Suns during an NBA Cup game at Mortgage Matchup Center. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Of course, it would be a huge loss for the Timberwolves if they had to play without Jaden McDaniels, but compared to Denver's injury concerns, they are likely not too worried.

The Nuggets and Timberwolves are set to tip off at 8:30 p.m. in Denver on Thursday.

More Denver Nuggets Content