BREAKING: Jamal Murray's Final Injury Status for Nuggets-Nets
The Denver Nuggets picked up their first win of the NBA season on Tuesday night against the Toronto Raptors. It was an overtime victory for the Nuggets after star point guard Jamal Murray tied the game with an acrobatic layup at the end of regulation.
Right back in action on Tuesday night, the Nuggets are looking to make it two-straight wins. Having dealt with injuries the last few seasons, Murray was listed on the injury report for this second game of the back-to-back. Initially listed as probable with a right ankle sprain, Murray has since been upgraded to available.
Via Bennett Durando of The Denver Post: “Michael Malone says no minutes restriction on Jamal Murray tonight.”
Not only is Murray available, but he will not be limited on the second night of a back-to-back. This is a great sign that the star point guard is feeling healthy at this stage of the season, which is something the Nuggets will need as they look to build some momentum after their 0-2 start.
The Nets are amid a rebuild, having dealt away several star players in recent seasons. Despite this, Brooklyn picked up an impressive win over the Milwaukee Bucks in their last game, and could be a real challenge for Denver on Tuesday night.
The Nets and Nuggets will tip-off at 7:30 PM ET at Barclays Center.
