David Adelman Claims Nuggets Guard Had Season-Best Game vs. Magic

Following the Denver Nuggets' latest home victory over the Orlando Magic, a ton of eyes are bound to be drawn to the performanced had by Nikola Jokic with not only a typical triple-double effort with a stat line of 23-11-13, but also claiming the NBA's all-time record for most assists by a center.

But beyond the dominance that Jokic brought, Nuggets head coach David Adelman made sure to credit one particular player following the action against Orlando for a performance that he deemed his best of the season–– third-year guard Jalen Pickett, who stepped up big with nine points and seven assits in the win.

"I thought that was Jalen's best game of the year, probably his best game since Sacramento last year, just because he was the two versions of himself," Adelman said postgame.

"He made the three threes, where he was spaced, and then he has seven assists on top of it. So he still playmaked as a point guard."

Jalen Pickett Lands Shoutout From Nuggets' David Adelman

Pickett wound up being the Nuggets' surprise spark plug off the bench in their win vs. the Magic, finishing with a +17 plus-minus throughout the night, the third-best of the game next to only Nikola Jokic and Cameron Johnson.

He was lighting up from three, was a strong floor general for the second unit, and proved just how deep Denver's roster can actually be, especially when factoring in the spotty minutes that Pickett has had for the Nuggets all season..

Adelman also had some noteworthy credit to hand Pickett on the defensive end of the floor as well— showing that on both sides of the ball, the Nuggets' guard was ready for the occasion and was a big part in helping Denver grind out the victory.

"I just thought he competed defensively too. Even though his rebound total was only three, he got his hands on a lot of balls, because they were crashing everybody from all over the place. So, yeah, I'm really proud of Jalen. Ready to play, man. That's all we're gonna ask from these guys, and he was tonight."

Oct 6, 2025; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Denver Nuggets guard Jalen Pickett (24) handles the ball against the Toronto Raptors in the second half at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-Imagn Images | Bob Frid-Imagn Images

Especially as the Nuggets are stuck without multiple rotational pieces as they were against the Magic, with Aaron Gordon, Christian Braun, and Peyton Watson all listed out with their respective injuries, seeing Denver's depth step up with performances like Pickett’s has been key in helping Denver stay afloat in the Western Conference while short-handed.

Of course, Jokic and Jamal Murray will always be the ones driving the bus, but if the Nuggets’ depth can continue to cement themselves as a group that can step up on both ends when needed, Denver becomes even scarier once able to lift back to full health.

