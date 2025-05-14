Jamal Murray's Bold Statement After Nuggets-Thunder Game 5
After both teams found their way out of the first round, it was clear that the Denver Nuggets and Oklahoma City Thunder were going to produce an entertaining second-round matchup. Not only did the two teams each have a leading MVP candidate, but they also had a lot to prove in the postseason.
However, the Nuggets now find themselves with their backs against the wall, trailing 3-2 in the series after the Thunder captured Game 5 at home 112-105. Even though their season could come to an end on Thursday night, Nuggets star Jamal Murray was rather confident when looking ahead in this series.
"We're going to go play the game in Denver, and then we get to come back. We just gotta keep that mindset," Murray said after the loss. Even though the home court advantage will help out the Nuggets in Game 6, walking away with a win is far from a guarantee.
Murray was second on the team in scoring Tuesday night with 28 points, but went three for 13 from beyond the arc as he highlighted a poor Denver shooting night. However, as one of the top playoff performers in the NBA, his number will be called, and he'll need to deliver if they want the win in Game 6.
He won't be looking to perform like he did in his last elimination game, scoring 16 points for the Nuggets in Game 7 against the Los Angeles Clippers. But if the Nuggets can force a Game 7 back in Oklahoma City, it could set up to be the best game of the playoffs so far.
