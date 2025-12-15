Nuggets vs. Rockets Injury Report, Game Preview

The Denver Nuggets and Houston Rockets are set to face off on Monday night, setting up a matchup between the second-place and third-place teams in the Western Conference, respectively.

The Nuggets are riding a four-game winning streak heading into this high-stakes matchup, but on the other hand, they have lost four consecutive home games. As they return home from a road trip, can the Nuggets finally get a win in front of their home crowd?

Nuggets injury report

The Nuggets' injury report for Monday's game is not much different from what it has been over the past couple of weeks, although they have finally upgraded Julian Strawther's status, setting up a potential return to action after a 12-game absence.

Aaron Gordon - OUT (right hamstring strain)

Christian Braun - OUT (left ankle sprain)

Julian Strawther - QUESTIONABLE (lower back injury management)

Apr 13, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (32) boxes out Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun (28) in the second quarter at Toyota Center. | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

While the Nuggets have undoubtedly been impacted by missing two starters due to injury, they have adjusted rather well. With Peyton Watson and Spencer Jones filling in as interim starters, the Nuggets have posted the NBA's second-best offense, which has led them to a 7-3 record when Aaron Gordon and Christian Braun are sidelined together.

Of course, the Nuggets have had plenty of defensive lapses that make them miss the presence of Gordon and Braun, but they are making do with what they have.

Rockets injury report

The Rockets have been battling a few injuries throughout the season, and most prominently, are dealing with Fred VanVleet's season-ending torn ACL.

Fred VanVleet - OUT (right knee ACL repair)

Dorian Finney-Smith - OUT (left ankle surgery)

Tari Eason - QUESTIONABLE (right oblique strain)

Nov 16, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets guard Reed Sheppard (15) talks with guard Fred VanVleet (right) on the bench during the game against the Orlando Magic at Toyota Center. | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

The Rockets will be slightly shorthanded for Monday's game, but it is nothing they have not dealt with already. Even with these key injuries, the Rockets have managed to win 18 of their first 24 games.

Game Preview

Both the Nuggets and Rockets are built around their stars, but they have had stellar play from their supporting casts this season. Of course, the Nuggets continue to lean on Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray, but they have gotten plenty of help, even while Gordon and Braun are sidelined. The Rockets, led by Kevin Durant, Aleperen Sengun, and Amen Thompson, have also seen a handful of role players step up.

Monday's game marks the second time this season that these two teams have met, as Jokic and Murray combined for 60 points and 19 assists to lead the Nuggets to a road win.

This matchup will certainly have a different feel to it, but the Nuggets will do what they can to repeat the outcome from their first meeting.

The Nuggets and Rockets are set to tip off at 7:30 p.m. MT in Denver on Monday.

