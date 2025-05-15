Game 6 Injury Report: Denver Nuggets vs Oklahoma City Thunder
The Denver Nuggets are hosting the Oklahoma City Thunder at the Ball Arena for Game 6 of their Western Conference Semifinals matchup.
After taking a 2-1 lead in the series, the Nuggets have now dropped two in a row and are down 3-2. With their backs against the wall, they are in a win-or-go-home situation in front of their home crowd.
The Nuggets held the lead for a good portion of Game 5, but the Thunder would go on a scoring burst midway through the fourth quarter that was led by Luguentz Dort and his barrage of three pointers that kept inching the Thunder closer to the Nuggets.
Denver finished the fourth quarter scoring 19 points to the Thunder's 34, which was the only quarter the Nuggets lost, but it was too great of a deficit to overcome as they dropped the game 112-105 to the Thunder.
Nikola Jokic led the way for the Nuggets with 44 points, 15 rebounds, 5 assists, and 2 steals on 68/71/100 shooting splits. However, the rest of the team only shot 21% from the three-point line compared to the 41% the Thunder shot.
The Nuggets are coming into Game 6 with two players listed on the injury report: DaRon Holmes II and Hunter Tyson.
Nikola Jokic is AVAILABLE.
DaRon Holmes II is out due to right Achilles tendon repair and Hunter Tyson is out with a right ankle sprain.
The Thunder are coming into the game with one player listed on the report: Nikola Topic.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is AVAILABLE.
Nikola Topic is out due to left knee surgery.
The Denver Nuggets and Oklahoma City Thunder will face off at 8:30 p.m. EST.
