BREAKING: Miami Heat Reveal Jimmy Butler Injury Update vs. Denver Nuggets
Attempting to extend their three-game win streak, the Denver Nuggets host the Miami Heat on Friday night. The Nuggets got out to a fast start, taking a 40-27 lead after the first quarter, led by superstar Nikola Jokic and versatile sharpshooter Michael Porter Jr. with ten points a piece.
Miami, as usual, is led by stars Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo, but the Nuggets might have caught a devastating break in this cross-conference matchup. Just seven minutes into Friday's matchup, Heat star forward Jimmy Butler suffered an ankle injury, sidelining him for the remainder of the game, creating a gigantic hole in Miami's lineup.
Via Miami Heat: "INJURY UPDATE: Jimmy Butler left tonight’s game vs the Nuggets with a right ankle sprain. He will not return."
Butler is the heart of this Miami squad but has been disappointing to start their 2024-25 campaign. The Heat are 3-4 through the first seven games of the season, and Butler is averaging 18.1 points, his lowest since 2013-14.
Butler is knocking down just 16.7 percent of his outside shots, a career-low mark through seven games, and is now dealing with an ankle injury.
The Heat are still very capable of winning without their star wing. Since arriving in Miami, the Heat have a 50-50 record when Butler is sidelined, and were 13-9 without him last season.
The Heat still have a boatload of talent, but Butler's presence on both sides of the ball will certainly make a noticeable difference for the remainder of this game in Mile High City, The Heat will expectedly look to Tyler Herro, Terry Rozier, and Bam Adebayo to step up as they look to pull out a road win.
