Russell Westbrook’s Performance in Nuggets vs. Thunder Goes Viral
The Oklahoma City Thunder entered Wednesday night’s game against the Denver Nuggets with a perfect 7-0 record on the season. Undefeated through seven games, Oklahoma City had looked unstoppable.
While Denver had not looked nearly as dominant to start the year, entering this game with a 4-3 record, they had won four of their last five games. Without star point guard Jamal Murray, the Nuggets were able to win their third-straight game, all of which have come with Russell Westbrook in the starting lineup.
Westbrook had an incredible game against OKC, finishing with 29 points, six rebounds, and six assists. The 2017 MVP’s performance against his former team has been going viral on social media, with several big accounts posting about it.
This was Westbrook's 530th career game with at least 20 points, five assists, and five rebounds, which ranks 4th all-time.
Westbrook has been incredible as a starter for the Nuggets, averaging 18.3 points, 6.3 assists, 5.0 rebounds, and 2.7 steals on 50 percent shooting.
NBA accounts have also been pointing out how great the Westbrook-Jokic duo has been.
While he was brought in to play behind Murray, Westbrook has been proving what he is still capable of as a starting point guard in the NBA.
Via @LegionHoops: "RUSSELL WESTBROOK MASTERCLASS."
Handing the Thunder their first loss of the season, Westbrook and the Nuggets turned in a great game.
