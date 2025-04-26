Breaking: Russell Westbrook's Final Injury Status for Clippers-Nuggets Game 4
To begin the series between the Denver Nuggets and Los Angeles Clippers, games one and two both came down to the wire, making it appear as though every game in the series would follow a similar outcome. However, the Clippers came to play for Game 3 for their first home playoff game at the Intuit Dome, handing the Nuggets a demoralizing 34-point loss to put them down 2-1 in the series.
For Saturday's crucial Game 4, with the Nuggets looking to avoid a dreaded 3-1 deficit, they enter with several injury concerns around their players. One of those revolves around veteran guard Russell Westbrook, whose final status has just been released.
According to ESPN's Shams Charania, Westbrook has been ruled out of Game 4 as he deals with left foot inflammation. It's Westbrook's first missed game since February 12th, which came during his seven straight absences, the only games he missed this season.
Through three games in the series, Westbrook is averaging 10.7 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 1.7 assists in 22 minutes of action. His best performance came in Game 1, where he was crucial to helping the team to the win down the stretch with big plays throughout.
Now, without Westbrook in the rotation, the Nuggets will likely look toward second-year guard Jalen Pickett, who has seen action in all three games of the series. Tip-off for Game 4 between the Nuggets and Clippers is set for 6:00 p.m. EST.
