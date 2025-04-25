Nuggets Star Receives Big Injury Update After Game 3 Loss to Clippers
The Denver Nuggets' two best players are pretty clearly Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic, and that was evident during their Game 3 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday night. Murray and Jokic both scored 23 points, but their teammates weren't able to contribute enough offensively as they fell 117-83 in a blowout loss.
However, the supporting cast for Denver is still strong on paper, but has been weakened due to the condition of Michael Porter Jr., their star forward. After suffering a shoulder injury in Game 2, Porter Jr. continued to be bothered by it on Thursday night, as was seen by his two-for-nine shooting performance. After the game, a significant update was provided on his injury status.
According to ESPN's Ramona Shelburne, Porter Jr.'s left shoulder injury is typically one that would last four to five weeks, however, the circumstances in place mean he has to tough through it. In addition, Porter Jr. said he was between 20%-30% healed with the injury for Thursday's game, but is trying to play through what he can.
Furthermore, Porter Jr. wants to be there for his team for Game 4 on Saturday, but there's no denying the injury is and could further hold him back. Diagnosed as a Grade 2 sprain, the Nuggets will struggle to even up the series or just avoid a series loss if Porter Jr. isn't in playing condition.
Game 4 in Los Angeles is set to tip-off at 6:00 p.m. EST, with the Nuggets in jeopardy of falling down 3-1 in the series.
