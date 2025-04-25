Nikola Jokic's Blunt Message After Blowout Loss in Nuggets-Clippers
No one expected the Denver Nuggets to be blown out by 34 points by the LA Clippers on Thursday night, and yet, somehow, no one was shocked when it happened.
Game 3 was one of the Nuggets' worst losses of the season, and they'll have only 48 hours to recover before Game 4. The team was outclassed in just about every single facet on the court, something Nikola Jokic would agree with.
After the game, Jokic revealed that he didn't say anything in the locker room, but he gave his message in public to the media.
“I didn’t say nothing," Jokic said. "I think everybody needs to step up. They were better than us today in every aspect of the game.”
On Thursday night, it was the first time the Denver Nuggets looked generally lost against the LA Clippers. LA managed to take away everything Denver was good at, and the Nuggets couldn't respond accordingly.
"I mean, they are a good defense," Jokic added. "They are a good team. They are taking away what we are good at and they have quality players. They have great main players, role players. They are a great team so they are taking away what we are good at. We need to find a way to get to those moves that we are good at."
One should expect the Denver Nuggets to be desperate on Saturday afternoon for Game 4. It's time for the team to show what they're truly made of in the face of true adversity.
