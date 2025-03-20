Bronny James Breaks Silence on Criticism After Nuggets-Lakers
Following a freshman season at USC that was derailed due to a medical issue, Bronny James opted to forgo his remaining eligibility and enter the 2024 NBA Draft. While the former McDonald's All-American was an intriguing prospect, it only made sense that the Lakers would spend one of their draft picks on him to pair him with his father, LeBron James.
Now nearing the end of his rookie season, it's been an up-and-down campaign for Bronny. While he's seen limited usage in the NBA, he's made his mark in the G League with the South Bay Lakers. Following the Lakers' 120-108 win over the Denver Nuggets, a statement from Bronny was released addressing the constant criticism he's been under.
"I see everything that people are saying, and people think, like, I'm a f***ing robot, like I don't have any feelings or emotions," James told The Athletic's Joe Vardon. "But I just take that and use it as fuel."
Whether it has been criticism from media personalities like Stephen A. Smith or just fans online, it was expected to be the case that Bronny would see criticism given his father's status as one of the greatest of all time. However, for Bronny, he seems to be taking the high road and use it as fuel to improve his game.
As the Lakers prepare for an end-of-season run where every game matters in terms of seeding, there's no telling if Bronny will see much more action this season. However, a good offseason under his belt this summer could help him crack the Lakers rotation if it all goes right.
