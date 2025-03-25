Caitlin Clark and NBA Players React to Heartbreaking JuJu Watkins News
While the WNBA is still growing year by year, there are still college basketball stars on the women's side that fans are highly anticipating to join the league. With UConn's Paige Bueckers expected to join the WNBA in the upcoming draft, there's still another star that has some time before she can join the league.
USC star JuJu Watkins burst onto the scene last year as a freshman, averaging 27.1 points per game for the Trojans. Having a good year as well in her sophomore campaign, the star guard suffered a torn ACL in Monday's NCAA Tournament contest against Mississippi State. Seeing this news, prominent players from the WNBA and NBA began reacting to the injury.
Watkins came up just one game shy of matching up against Caitlin Clark in the Final Four last year, but the Indiana Fever star made sure to send a message to the Trojans star. "Sending all my thoughts and prayers to JuJu. Kid will come back stronger than ever ❤️," Clarked shared to her X account.
While plenty of WNBA stars sent messages, former and current NBA players also sent along messages.
Former Los Angeles Lakers star and NBA legend Magic Johnson took to X, sharing, "Devastated to hear the news that Juju Watkins tore her ACL last night. I’m praying for a speedy recovery, but I know Juju is a competitor and will be back stronger and better! 🙏🏾"
"🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿," former NBA All-Star, ex-Denver Nuggets center DeMarcus Cousins shared on Instagram.
"🙏🏼😕," Oklahoma City Thunder forward Chet Holmgren commented.
"🙏🙏🙏🙏," former NBA veteran Michael Beasley commented.
"🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽," ex-NBA guard George Hill replied.
As can be seen, by the replies, the basketball community wishes Watkins a speedy recovery after a tough ACL injury. Despite USC defeating Mississippi State after Watkins' exit, it's hard to imagine they'll go much farther without their top star.
