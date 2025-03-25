Michael Malone Addresses Nikola Jokic Injury Before Nuggets-Bulls
The Denver Nuggets have fallen into a very underwhelming stretch of their 2024-25 campaign. After losing to the Chicago Bulls on Monday, the Nuggets have lost three of their last four games, playing without superstar center Nikola Jokic in all of them.
Jokic has missed the last five games due to a left ankle impingement. Before Monday's game, Nuggets head coach Michael Malone addressed Jokic's injury and how other players have to step up in his absence.
"Well they have to [step up]," Malone said. "To go into Golden State, who I think had won seven in a row, and win without Nikola and Jamal. To go into Houston, a team that had won nine a row, and to win without Nikola. You don’t have that security blanket."
"We’re good, we can just give the ball to Nikola," Malone said. "It forces everybody else to step up and really bring the best version of themselves. Jamal Murray was outstanding, but we had six guys in double-figures. Most importantly, I think the fact that we took care of the basketball, and we gave up a lot of offensive rebounds but thankfully they didn’t convert those into a lot of second-chance points."
Jokic is expected to return at some point during Denver's five-game home stand, which started on Monday night in a loss to the Bulls. Of course, the Nuggets are a better team with their three-time NBA MVP on the court, so having him out for this long certainly hurts.
"So yeah, obviously we’re a better team when Nikola plays but while he’s out, that gives other guys great chances to step up and contribute to a winning cause," Malone finished.
The Nuggets are now just 4-7 when Jokic sits this season, a disappointing mark for Denver, but it certainly showed the value that the MVP candidate brings to his team. Jokic is averaging 29.1 points, 12.8 rebounds, and 10.3 assists per game this season while shooting 57.5% from the field, 41.3% from beyond the arc, and 80.7% from the free-throw line.
The Nuggets are 41-21 when Jokic plays this season, but the team is not used to him sitting this much. Jokic has not missed five consecutive games since December 2017, so while Malone is confident in his other guys stepping up, they are not used to having to take on this much weight.
In Monday's loss, co-star point guard Jamal Murray did what he could in Jokic's absence. Murray dropped 28 points and 7 assists on 11-22 shooting from the field and 5-10 from beyond the arc, but the team struggled outside of him and standout forward Peyton Watson, who contributed 24 points on efficient 8-12 shooting.
With nine games left in the regular season, the Nuggets certainly need to figure some things out, but getting Jokic healthy and back on the court is the top priority.
