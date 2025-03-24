Inside The Nuggets

Denver Nuggets vs Chicago Bulls Injury Report

There are multiple star players listed on the Denver Nuggets vs Chicago Bulls injury report

Farbod Esnaashari

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) drives past Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic (9) in the second half at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) drives past Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic (9) in the second half at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Denver Nuggets completed their four-game road trip with a record of 2-2, they now start their four-game home stand against the Chicago Bulls.

Denver is coming into the game on the second night of a back-to-back, that saw Jokic-less Nuggets take down the Houston Rockets. Jamal Murray picked up the scoring in Nikola's absence, totaling 39 points on 54/67/83 shooting splits while Deandre Jordan pulled down an impressive 15 rebounds and 11 points.

The Nuggets are facing the Bulls for the second and final time this season and unfortunately, their first meeting went in favor of Chicago with a final score of 129-121.

The Denver Nuggets have four key players listed on their injury report: Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, Christian Braun, and Aaron Gordon.

Nikola Jokic is listed as OUT due to a right ankle impingement.

Nikola Jokic of the Nuggets
Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) drives past Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic (9) in the second half at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Jamal Murray is listed as probable with a right ankle sprain, Christian Braun is probable with a left foot strain, and Aaron Gordon is questionable with right calf management and a left ankle sprain.

The Bulls have six players listed on their injury report: Lonzo Ball, Jahmir Young, Ayo Dosunmu, Emanuel Miller, Tre Jones, and E.J. Liddell.

Lonzo Ball is listed as OUT with a right wrist sprain.

Lonzo Ball of the Bulls
Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball (2) hits a three point shot during a game against the Toronto Raptors at the United Center. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images / Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images

Jahmir Young is out due to his two-way contract, Ayo Dosunmu is out with left shoulder surgery, Emanuel Miller is out due to his two-way contract, Tre Jones is out with a left midfoot sprain, and E.J. Liddell is out due to his two-way contract.

The Denver Nuggets and Chicago Bulls will face off at 9:00 p.m. EST.

Related Articles

Nikola Jokic Makes NBA History in Nuggets-Mavericks

Latest Update on Denver Nuggets Potentially Signing Ex-Lakers Player

Nikola Jokic's Brutally Honest Statement on Luka Doncic Trade to Lakers

Published
Farbod Esnaashari
FARBOD ESNAASHARI

11-year veteran inside of NBA arenas. Published for ESPN, Forbes, Bleacher Report, and FanNation. Follow @Farbod_E on Twitter.

Home/News