Denver Nuggets vs Chicago Bulls Injury Report
The Denver Nuggets completed their four-game road trip with a record of 2-2, they now start their four-game home stand against the Chicago Bulls.
Denver is coming into the game on the second night of a back-to-back, that saw Jokic-less Nuggets take down the Houston Rockets. Jamal Murray picked up the scoring in Nikola's absence, totaling 39 points on 54/67/83 shooting splits while Deandre Jordan pulled down an impressive 15 rebounds and 11 points.
The Nuggets are facing the Bulls for the second and final time this season and unfortunately, their first meeting went in favor of Chicago with a final score of 129-121.
The Denver Nuggets have four key players listed on their injury report: Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, Christian Braun, and Aaron Gordon.
Nikola Jokic is listed as OUT due to a right ankle impingement.
Jamal Murray is listed as probable with a right ankle sprain, Christian Braun is probable with a left foot strain, and Aaron Gordon is questionable with right calf management and a left ankle sprain.
The Bulls have six players listed on their injury report: Lonzo Ball, Jahmir Young, Ayo Dosunmu, Emanuel Miller, Tre Jones, and E.J. Liddell.
Lonzo Ball is listed as OUT with a right wrist sprain.
Jahmir Young is out due to his two-way contract, Ayo Dosunmu is out with left shoulder surgery, Emanuel Miller is out due to his two-way contract, Tre Jones is out with a left midfoot sprain, and E.J. Liddell is out due to his two-way contract.
The Denver Nuggets and Chicago Bulls will face off at 9:00 p.m. EST.
Related Articles
Nikola Jokic Makes NBA History in Nuggets-Mavericks
Latest Update on Denver Nuggets Potentially Signing Ex-Lakers Player
Nikola Jokic's Brutally Honest Statement on Luka Doncic Trade to Lakers