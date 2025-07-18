Cam Johnson Breaks Silence on Nuggets-Nets Trade
The Denver Nuggets opened the offseason by making a blockbuster move, sending Michael Porter Jr. and his $179 million contract plus a first-round draft pick to the Brooklyn Nets in exchange for small forward Cam Johnson.
Johnson recently broke his silence on the move while making a recent appearance on Kentavious Caldwell-Pope's "Dawg Talk" podcast, calling his new teammate Nikola Jokic the "best player in the world."
"It's like, alright, now I get a chance to actually compete for a championship," Johnson said. "I don't know how many teams you could say could compete for a championship year in and year out, but I feel like this team right now, they've shown it."
"And (Jokic) is the best player in the world. Like, you know, the opportunities he opens up offensively. And I started thinking, how am I going to fit into the system?"
"The experience in Brooklyn last year for me was really eye opening on the NBA level because I started seeing defenses that I haven't seen in a really long time. I came into the NBA as a spot up shooter. I'm in the corners a lot. It's cool because I'm trying to function as high level as I can in my role to win games."
Johnson averaged a career-high 18.8 points for Brooklyn last season, starting all 57 appearances he made for the team. Johnson is also a career 45% shooter from the field and was a key role player on the Phoenix Suns team that advanced to the NBA Finals in 2021.
