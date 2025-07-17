Inside The Nuggets

Denver Nuggets Announce Press Conference for New Starter

May 7, 2023; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27), center Nikola Jokic (15) and forward Michael Porter Jr. (1) react against the Phoenix Suns during game four of the 2023 NBA playoffs at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
The Denver Nuggets haven't even played a game yet for the 2025-26 season, but many are already crowning them the winners of the 2025 offseason. After losing to the Oklahoma City Thunder in seven games, the new front office regime got to work on adding more depth and quality around Nikola Jokic.

In free agency, the team signed veterans Bruce Brown and Tim Hardaway Jr. to bolster their bench. Then, on the trade market, they landed Jonas Valanciunas in a swap for Dario Saric and Cam Johnson in a deal featuring Michael Porter Jr. Now, fans will get to hear from their new projected starting forward following a recent announcement.

According to Katy Winge Altitude TV, the Nuggets have announced they'll be holding an introductory press conference for Cam Johnson on Friday, July 18th at 1:00 p.m. local. Johnson was seen at the Summer League interacting with his new teammates, but will now have his first opportunity to speak in front of the media in Denver.

Johnson caught up with Winge during the Summer League, sharing how impressive Jokic is and how he sees himself fitting well into Denver's offense with him. Johnson is coming off a career year with the Brooklyn Nets, averaging 18.8 points and shooting 47.5% from the field.

Johnson will be expected to fill in for Porter Jr. in the starting lineup next season, as well as remain consistent throughout the playoffs and regular season. Johnson served as a key reserve for the Phoenix Suns in 2021 during their NBA Finals run and will look to make a return in 2026.

