Celtics Legend Makes Big Nuggets-Thunder Playoff Prediction
The 2025 NBA playoffs have been an absolute wild card.
No one predicted the Cleveland Cavaliers to be out in the second round, or that the Celtics would be facing elimination, or that the Lakers would be out in the first round. However, there's one series that seems to be living up to the hype, and that's the Denver Nuggets' series against the Oklahoma City Thunder.
One NBA legend believes that the winner of that series will go on to have very big expectations. During an episode of KG Certified, Celtics champion Paul Pierce claimed that whoever wins between the Nuggets and Thunder will win the NBA championship.
"I mean, I'm just watching the series, bro, and that last game, that Game 5, I'm seeing high-level hoops between Denver and OKC, and we still don't know who the MVP is. My observation is whoever comes out of that series is gonna win it," Pierce said. "I'm just seeing what it look like. I know what winning basketball look like, and you do too when you look at it like that."
While the Minnesota Timberwolves have also been a very impressive team, Pierce believes that the Nuggets and Thunder have been on a different level.
"Minnesota is cool too, but that right there, that look like another level of basketball," Pierce said about the Nuggets and Thunder.
Game 6 between the Denver Nuggets and Oklahoma City Thunder at 8:30 p.m. EST on Thursday. It's win or go home for the Nuggets.
