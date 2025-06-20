Inside The Nuggets

Concerning Denver Nuggets News Before NBA Draft

The Denver Nuggets are currently missing a general manager, and there appears to be an empty interview room for a replacement

Matt Guzman

May 18, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) watches the game from the bench in the fourth quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 7 of the second round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Paycom Center.
Nikola Jokić made his offseason wish list simple: He wanted a different roster, as the one he currently headlines "can't" win a championship.

He also wanted more depth.

"We definitely need it," the three-time Most Valuable Player Award winner explained. "It seems like the teams that have longer rotations, longer bench, are the ones who are winning."

Case in point: the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Indiana Pacers. Both teams are currently deadlocked at three games a piece heading toward a winner-take-all Game 7 in the NBA Finals for the first time since LeBron James' Cleveland Cavaliers bested Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors in 2016.

The Nuggets? They've been out of the hunt since the second round of the Western Conference Finals. And despite having no draft picks, they seem to be freefalling this offseason.

Since relieving both head coach Michael Malone and general manager Calvin Booth of their duties in early April, Denver has yet to sign a replacement for Booth.

Additionally, assistant general manager Tommy Balcetis was fired on Monday, leaving only team vice chairman Josh Kroenke as the interim president of basketball operations — a role he gave himself as he stands alone in the Nuggets' front office.

While there won't be any rookies to evaluate this summer for Denver, lacking a general manager could certainly come back to bite it amid several rumors of big stars on the trade block and free agency only a few weeks away.

If not, the situation could turn from bad to worse. After all, Jokić has cried for help.

There seems to be nobody around to hear him.

