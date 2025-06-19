Former NBA All-Star Calls Out Ex-Nuggets Coach
The Denver Nuggets might've been NBA Finals champions in 2023, after Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray helped the team to a series win over the Miami Heat. However, they had a talented squad during the mid to late 2000s, but were never able to get the job done.
Featuring the likes of Carmelo Anthony, Allen Iverson, Chauncey Billups, and others, the team peaked at the Western Conference Finals in 2009 when they lost to the Los Angeles Lakers in six games. However, according to Kenyon Martin, who was a starting forward on that team, there was one glaring reason why they weren't able to go all the way and win a title.
"I’mma keep harping on it. People gonna get tired of hearing me say it, probably… but if we had a different coach, we win a championship, bro. No doubt about it," Martin said. "I just said this earlier: your coach gotta get you one. If we had a different coach that was well-rounded—knew the game and people—not just the game and not just people, but both? Because it can’t just be one part. Nah."
The Nuggets were led by George Karl throughout that era, a Hall of Fame coach who made the NBA Finals just once in his career when he was the coach for the Seattle Supersonics. Even though he coached the Nuggets to a plethora of 50-win seasons in his tenure, he wasn't able to get it done, and Martin clearly feels that he was holding them back.
While that very well could've been the difference, there's no telling what would've happened had the Nuggets been able to make a few more Western Conference Finals. They were still going up against the likes of the Lakers and San Antonio Spurs, so the road wasn't going to be any easier.
