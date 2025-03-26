Damian Lillard's Injury Status for Bucks vs Nuggets
The Milwaukee Bucks and Denver Nuggets are set for a huge Wednesday night showdown between two teams that are both expected to make the playoffs with high expectations in April.
The Bucks are entering this game coming off a close loss to the Phoenix Suns on Monday night. Milwaukee lost in the very final moments due to a Devin Booker game-winner and will be in need of an important bounce-back win.
As for the Nuggets, they enter this game coming off a disappointing 10-point loss to the Chicago Bulls. They were without star center Nikola Jokic and were picked apart by Bulls guard Coby White, who finished the game with 37 points.
The Nuggets and Bucks have played once already this season, with the Bucks getting the best of the Nuggets in the end. This will be the final game between the two during the regular season.
The Bucks' path to victory has been dimmed following the initial injury report that was listed ahead of Wednesday night’s game.
The Bucks will be without star guard Damian Lillard, who is missing the game with a calf strain. Lillard has missed the last three games, with Wednesday’s game being the fourth. He is out indefinitely for the season with what looks to be a blood clot.
Lillard has averaged 24.9 points, 7.1 assists, and 4.7 rebounds while shooting 45/38/92 from the field. He is one of the league's most dangerous shooters at the age of 34.
The Milwaukee Bucks and Denver Nuggets face off at 9:00 p.m. EST.
