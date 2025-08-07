DeAndre Jordan Addresses Retirement Rumors in Recent Post
DeAndre Jordan has carved out an incredibly successful career in the NBA. He has played in over 1,000 games, earning multiple accolades and contracts, while also winning an NBA title in 2023 with the Denver Nuggets.
Even though Jordan is an unrestricted free agent after his most recent season with the Nuggets, he still holds the NBA record for the highest career field goal percentage at 67.4 percent.
Jordan has been a bit of a journeyman after his illustrious tenure as a Los Angeles Clipper, with stops in Dallas, New York with the Knicks, Brooklyn, the Lakers, the 76ers, and, most recently, Denver.
Along with Chris Paul and Blake Griffin, Jordan was a part of the "Lob City" era in Los Angeles with the Clippers, and as his stardom grew, so did his trophy closet.
In 2016, Jordan earned an All-NBA First Team award and won a Gold Medal with Team USA at the Olympics in the same year. Additionally, he was a two-time All-NBA Third Team selection in 2015 and 2017. He was named an All-Star in 2017 and received two All-Defensive First Team awards in 2015 and 2016.
So...is he going to retire?
A new post by DeAndre Jordan on his Instagram revealed his plans for the upcoming season, and a little bit of humor to describe his offseason.
The post captioned "firing my narrator for this" shows Jordan around his home with his wife enjoying leisurely activities, as a narrator describes his offseason.
The narrator said, "This is DeAndre Jordan - a retired NBA veteran" and as the music stopped and a record scratched, Jordan replied, "No, I'm not - I'm still playing."
Which teams are interested?
While there has been little reporting about Jordan's potential future in the NBA, he is certainly enjoying his offseason, having made a trip to Japan and acquired some new skills.
Jordan has averaged 8.5 points and 9.7 rebounds per game in his time in the league, and with the Nuggets trading for Jonas Valanciunas to be their new backup center, Jordan seems to be on his way out of Denver.
Though Jordan is not the same player he was in previous stops, he still has his athleticism and can provide quality minutes in a small role on any team. If anything, his personality and veteran presence could be helpful to younger teams or even contending teams if they need a bench player.
