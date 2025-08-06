How Russell Westbrook Could Fit For A Surprise NBA Team
The Denver Nuggets made a low-risk, high-reward signing during the 2024 offseason, signing Russell Westbrook after his tenure with the Los Angeles Clippers. During Westbrook's last postseason run with the Clippers, he posted poor averages of 6.3 points and 4.2 rebounds per game during their first-round series loss to the Dallas Mavericks.
On a veteran's minimum, Westbrook's value proved to be immense, appearing in 75 games and making 36 starts along the way. He'd average 13.3 points, 6.1 assists, and 4.9 rebounds during the regular season, and came up big against the Clippers in the first round, making clutch plays and shooting 41.9% from beyond the arc.
What's Next For Westbrook?
After the season ended, Westbrook opted to decline his player option with the Nuggets, as even if he takes another veteran minimum, it would be higher than his player option. While a return to the Nuggets seemed possible, the team has already filled up its roster with additions of Tim Hardaway Jr. and Bruce Brown in free agency.
Now, looking elsewhere around the NBA, it's a matter of where he could end up. According to NBA insider Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints, he suggested a surprise team that could make sense to bring in Westbrook: the Atlanta Hawks.
How Would Westbrook Fit In Atlanta?
As outlined by Siegel, some reasons that could make Atlanta want to sign Westbrook would be his fit with their fast pace and their need for guard depth behind Trae Young and Dyson Daniels. Young, a tremendous offensive talent, pairs well alongside Daniels, one of the best guard defenders in the NBA. However, the options behind them on the depth chart aren't the greatest.
Atlanta did bring in both Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Luke Kennard this offseason, but neither player's fit is as a point guard. Therefore, that leaves Kobe Bufkin, Atlanta's first-round pick in 2023, and Vit Krejci as the only other options at backup point guard behind Young.
Bufkin likely has the upper hand in that position battle, as he averaged 19.5 points and 4.2 assists per game in four appearances at the NBA 2K26 Summer League. However, that came on poor efficiency, as with a roster capable of contending in the East next season, Atlanta may look to Westbrook to give them a steadier option behind Young.
Just like how Young thrives at setting up his teammates for easy buckets, Westbrook could do so as well off the bench, finding shooters like Kennard and Alexander-Walker, while having a lob threat in rookie Asa Newell. But, when it comes down to it, Atlanta has to see that vision with Westbrook, and be willing to spend a roster spot on that.
Related Articles
Nuggets Predicted to Make $85 Million Decision for Key Starter
Miami Heat Reportedly Facing Decision on 9x NBA All-Star Russell Westbrook
Ex-Mavericks Assistant Makes Strong Nikola Jokic, Luka Doncic Claim