Denver Nuggets Expected to Make Big Coaching Changes
As the Denver Nuggets enter a critical offseason following a seven-game Western Conference Semifinal loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder, significant changes are expected. DeAndre Jordan and Vlatko Cancar are unrestricted free agents, but Russell Westbrook and Dario Saric both have player options that they are expected to pick up.
The expected changes lie outside of that, as the Nuggets have some improvement to be made surrounding superstar Nikola Jokic and star guard Jamal Murray, whose extension kicks in this summer.
The core of the team is set to return, with Aaron Gordon's extension starting after he accepts a player option for the 2025-2026 season. Additionally, Christian Braun, Peyton Watson, and Jalen Pickett are all under contract, and DaRon Holmes II is expected to return from injury. Michael Porter Jr. is looked at as a big trade candidate if the Nuggets do decide to make a major change.
But the changes don't stop there, as NBA Insider Chris Haynes reports that the "Denver Nuggets are not renewing contracts of assistant coaches Ryan Saunders, Popeye Jones, Charles Klask, and Stephen Graham."
That group of coaches "contracts expire at the end of the month," according to Haynes.
Ryan Saunders is the son of the legendary NBA head coach Flip Saunders and has been an assistant coach with the Denver Nuggets since 2022, having also served as the head coach of the Minnesota Timberwolves from 2019 to 2021.
Ronald "Popeye" Jones, who played 11 years in the NBA, had been an assistant coach for the Nuggets since 2021. Charles Klask has been an assistant coach for the Nuggets since 2018 and started with unpaid coaching roles in the Continental Basketball Association before gaining a reputation as one of the best developmental coaches in the league.
Stephen Graham was a Role Development Coach for Denver and had been since 2021. He played in the NBA for several teams.
All of the assistant coaches who are no longer expected to return to Denver had won a championship just two seasons ago in 2023.
