Lakers Guard Named Top Potential Trade Target for Nuggets

One Los Angeles Lakers guard was named as a dream target for the Denver Nuggets this offseason.

Jed Katz

Mar 14, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) controls the ball as Los Angeles Lakers guard Dalton Knecht (4) guards and center Christian Koloko (10) defends in the fourth quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images
Mar 14, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) controls the ball as Los Angeles Lakers guard Dalton Knecht (4) guards and center Christian Koloko (10) defends in the fourth quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images
The Denver Nuggets are at a crossroads this offseason after a heartbreaking second-round exit in this year's playoffs. After making an incredible championship run in 2023, the Nuggets have suffered back-to-back second-round exits, this year being at the hands of the Oklahoma City Thunder in seven games.

Denver has kept the majority of its core together, surrounding Nikola Jokic with Jamal Murray, Aaron Gordon, and Michael Porter Jr. However, concerns regarding the sustainability of the core are arising after the playoff exit.

Amid trade rumors, one Los Angeles Lakers guard was named a dream target in a Bleacher Report article from Greg Swartz. Dalton Knecht, who just finished a promising rookie season, was listed among other Nuggets dream targets, Royce O'Neale and Keon Ellis.

"The Denver Nuggets could try to make a run at another star like Kevin Durant this offseason, although Nikola Jokić seems to prefer that his team fill out its bench instead," Swartz wrote.

"Knecht is the perfect catch-and-shoot option to put on the court next to Jokić, with the Nuggets possibly jumping in as a third team if the Lakers attempt to trade for a new starting center."

The 24-year-old averaged 9.1 points and 2.8 rebounds in 19.2 minutes per game this season, shooting 46.1% from the field and 37.6% from three. He has the potential to be an elite scorer, which warrants teams eyeing him in trades.

The Nuggets could use Knecht as another scoring wing next to Jokic. He's certainly a player to watch as the Lakers could look to move assets for an upgrade.

Jed Katz is a student at the University of Wisconsin-Madison majoring in journalism. He also covers the Brooklyn Nets, New York Knicks, and Houston Rockets for On SI, and hosts the Bleav in Bulls podcast, covering the Chicago Bulls.

