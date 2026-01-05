David Adelman Slams Nuggets' Embarrasing Energy in Loss vs. Nets

The Denver Nuggets took a tough loss on the chin for one of their worst of this season, falling to the now-11-win Brooklyn Nets on the road in a 115-127 loss for their first game with Aaron Gordon and Christian Braun in the lineup from their extended injury absence, dating back to the middle of November.

But even with that added firepower in the lineup for the Nuggets, they still struggled in one notable category that head coach David Adelman made sure to point out following the action in Brooklyn: lackluster, and “embarrassing" energy on both sides of the ball that started this game off on the wrong foot.

“Our energy was lackluster, embarrassing, to start this game," Adelman said postgame, via Bennett Durando." I thought we picked it up as it went, but the game was out of control at that point. … You can’t come out with an unprofessional approach.”

Nuggets' Effort Was Lackluster vs. Nets

The Nets had a lead as large as 22 points in the middle of this one that would eventually be brought down to a 13-point deficit at the end of the game. Brooklyn wound up starting off the game leading Denver, ending the first quarter up 33-29, and really wouldn't look back for the entire way.

It wasn't without some standout performances around the roster, including Jamal Murray's astounding 27 points and season-high 16 assists paired with six rebounds, Peyton Watson had 23 points and four rebounds in his continued tenure as a starter, and Aaron Gordon even had 20 points off the bench in his return after nearly two months off.

Dec 29, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; Denver Nuggets head coach David Adelman watches from the sideline against the Miami Heat during the second quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

But, without the right effort on both ends, emphasized by a defensive performance where they left more left to be desired, where they allowed 127 points to the Nets, including an explosive 27 points from the recently-traded Nugget, Michael Porter Jr., things just didn't pan out for Denver, continuing their steady struggles atop the Western Conference; now 4-6 in their last 10, and just 2.5 games back from the Play-In.

Even without Nikola Jokic, a game like this one is not only winnable, but one the Nuggets have to capitalize on while they've been struggling in recent weeks. And when the effort to compete isn't up to par, that can spiral out of control, and that's exactly how things transpired in Brooklyn for this Denver squad.

Now, the loss against the Nets leaves the Nuggets going back to the drawing board to continue their road trip on the East Coast, one where Jokic will remain out of the mix for the foreseeable future, and keep David Adelman with a massive void to try and fill in the meantime.



