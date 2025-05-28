Inside The Nuggets

May 27, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) reacts after shooting a three point basket during the second quarter against the New York Knicks of game four of the eastern conference finals for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton proved his superstar status once again on Tuesday, delivering a performance in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals that placed him in exclusive company in NBA history.

Haliburton's 32-point, 12-rebound, 15-assist performance is a stat line that has only been matched by a pair of NBA legends in the postseason.

Nikola Jokic last achieved the feat with a 37-point, 17-assist, 17-rebound performance against the Phoenix Suns in the 2023 Western Conference Semifinals. Before Jokic, Oscar Robertson reached those numbers twice with the Cincinnati Royals in the 1962 and 1964 playoffs, respectively.

Haliburton also tallied four steals in addition to his gaudy offensive numbers on Tuesday, something he only did twice during the regular season. To boot, Haliburton had zero turnovers and shot 11-of-23 from the field overall (5-of-12 from 3-point range).

While Haliburton's 32 points led the way for Indiana in Game 4, teammate Pascal Siakam was right behind with a slightly more efficient 30 points on 11-of-21 shooting overall. The connection between Siakam and Haliburton was evident, as Haliburton assisted on four of Siakam's 11 made field goals.

Indiana now holds a 3-1 lead over the New York Knicks with the series heading back to Madison Square Garden on Thursday. Tip-off is set for 8 p.m. EDT, and the game will air on TNT. As an aside, a Pacers win will also end the NBA on TNT era for the indefinite future, with next season's move to NBC on the horizon.

