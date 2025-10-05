Nuggets' Jalen Pickett Drains Impressive Preseason Buzzer Beater
The Denver Nuggets' third-year guard Jalen Pickett put together an impressive highlight of note during their very first preliminary showing of the new season vs. the Minnesota Timberwolves.
In the middle of the Nuggets' preseason fourth quarter vs. the Timberwolves, as Denver was trailing by double digits with just over four minutes to go, Pickett would attempt a one-legged miracle three-point shot over Minnesota rookie Joan Beringer.
Pickett would sink it with ease, and thus, making for one of the best plays seen throughout the night in San Diego.
The buzzer-beater was a cherry on top for a productive first preseason showing for Pickett, albeit ending in a 116-126 Nuggets loss to the Timberwolves.
Within 14 minutes, the Nuggets guard emerged as the second-highest scorer on the roster for the night, second to just Aaron Gordon. Pickett had 13 points, three rebounds, and four assists, cashing in three total three-pointers off the bench.
Superstar Nikola Jokic finished on his part with 14 points, five rebounds, and two assists on 4/5 shooting.
In the end, the Nuggets would fall in a less-than-ideal performance defensively against a Timberwolves group that was without the services of Anthony Edwards, Mike Conley, and Julius Randle for their first preseason performance.
Bones Hyland would lead the way for the Wolves off the bench, posting 18 points in 22 minutes.
But at least for Pickett, the night didn't end without popping off for his own big play in their first live game setting of the new season.
During his last season in Denver, Pickett remained a deeper bench piece of the Nuggets' rotation, appearing in 49 total games at just over 13 minutes a night, averaging 4.1 points, 1.4 rebounds, and 2.2 assists while shooting 42.8% from the field.
This year, while the Nuggets' bench will be taking a step forward through their offseason improvements, he will likely see an expanded role out of the 25-year-old simply due to internal development. And if more attention-grabbing plays like this are in play, he'll keep getting looks his way in the second unit.
Expect an expanded role on Pickett's part heading into year three, with more highlights soon to come over the course of the campaign on the horizon.