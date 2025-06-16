New Report on Russell Westbrook's Nuggets Future After Contract Decision
Russell Westbrook recently declined his player option for $3.47 million, making him a free agent for the third time in as many years. He was a solid player in his lone season for the Denver Nuggets, averaging 13.3 PPG, 6.1 APG, and 4.9 RPG in 75 games and 36 starts. He also shot 32.3% from three, his best percentage since his MVP season in 2016-17.
For a team that desperately needs some depth, bringing Westbrook back may not be the worst idea. But would Westbrook be interested in the idea?
NBA insider Marc Stein has reported that a reunion between the 9-time NBA All-Star and the Nuggets is still "in play." While Westbrook may want to test the waters or see what kind of salary flexibility the Nuggets could open up, he and Nikola Jokic started to develop some chemistry at the end of the season.
There will be some teams who show interest in Westbrook, as a team like the Dallas Mavericks could use Westbrook as a stop-gap starter until Kyrie Irving returns from his ACL injury, and the Sacramento Kings are also desperately looking for a point guard. At this point in his career, Westbrook likely wants to be able to contribute to a winner.
Westbrook helped the Nuggets push the OKC Thunder to seven games, and they could be talked into running it back with some additions on the fringes to be a better team. Jokic is still the best player in the world, and Westbrook can still be a contributor.
