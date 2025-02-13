Denver Nuggets Make Russell Westbrook Injury Announcement
The Denver Nuggets are currently one of the hottest teams in the NBA, as they are set to head into the All-Star break as the third seed in the Western Conference. As the Nuggets are set to host the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday night, they have a chance to extend their NBA-best winning streak to seven games.
While Jalen Pickett has emerged as a rotational piece for the Nuggets during this run, it has been due to former All-Star Russell Westbrook being on the sidelines. Even with Westbrook having a strong season for Denver, they've managed to see success without him. Regardless, head coach Michael Malone recently provided an update on where the guard stands for his return to the court.
Dealing with a left hamstring injury, Coach Malone stated that Westbrook should be returning to the team's lineup following the All-Star break. Before missing the last six and soon-to-be seven contests for Denver, the former MVP hadn't missed a contest all season.
Since joining the starting lineup on December 27th, Westbrook has averaged 14.2 points, 6.6 assists, and 6.4 rebounds while shooting 53.8% from the floor.
Even though he hasn't been on the floor, Pickett recently gave Westbrook his flowers for helping coach him and lead him to this recent success. Tip-off between the Trail Blazers and Nuggets is set for 9:00 p.m. EST at Ball Arena.
