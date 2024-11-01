Denver Nuggets NBA Champion Makes Alarming Statement on Team
It's only been four games, but the Denver Nuggets haven't quite looked right this season. The team hasn't have the same sense of dominance that they had last season, or two seasons ago when they won the NBA championship. Some on the team believe that this seaosn may even be their last run as a group.
Ramona Shelburne of ESPN interviewed various members of the Denver Nuggets where many spoke candidly about the team's aspirations. Michael Porter Jr. in particular, revealed an alarming statement, believing that his year could be the team's final run as a core group.
"If we don't win it this year," forward Michael Porter Jr. told ESPN. "We all know they might have to break it up."
The Denver Nuggets currently have a record of 2-2, with two disappointing losses against the LA Clippers and Oklahoma City Thunder. Their two wins were against bottom-feeder teams - the Toronto Raptors and Brooklyn Nets. What's alarming about the two wins is that Denver barely beat both shorthanded teams in overtime. There's a universe where Denver could very easily be 0-4 right now.
"It's hard," Nuggets GM Calvin Booth said to ESPN. "You're a coach, you're trying to win the next game, and you want to see a proven product. I think that's where conceptually, even though it sounds like a good concept and the coaches bought into it, once you start getting into it and competitive juices going again, you get why [Malone] had a tough time with it sometimes."
It's way too early to say that the Denver Nuggets should be broken up. The team won an NBA championship two seasons ago, were arguably the top team in the Western Conference last season and were one game away from the Western Conference Finals. However, it's clear that the team isn't as good this season as they were last season.
