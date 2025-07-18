Denver Nuggets NBA Champion Signs with Team Overseas
A Denver Nuggets forward has officially departed the NBA for a European squad. Luckily for worried Nuggets fans, it wasn't newly-acquired big man Jonas Valančiūnas.
Vlatko Čančar, per EuroHoops, signed a two-year deal with Olimpia Milano in early July after hitting unrestricted free agency following the 2024-25 season. Čančar spent five seasons with the Nuggets — including the 2022-23 title run — and averaged 3.4 points and 1.8 rebounds on 47 percent shooting from the field and 35 percent from 3.
Following his departure, he sent a heartfelt message to his former franchise:
"Thank you Denver," he wrote on Instagram. "To take a chance on a kid from Koper Slovenia, believing in me and creating me as a person and basketball player, a big hug and thank you."
He continued: "In (these) beautiful 6 years, I met a lot of great people — some connected with basketball and a lot outside the court, so thanks to you all as well. I can say Denver is my second home. You will always have a fan for life. Hopefully our paths cross down the road again; it is not a goodbye, but a see you later!"
Now with Olimpia Milano, Čančar looks to add some more hardware to his collection as an impact player. Meanwhile, the Nuggets remain hopeful that Valančiūnas opts to remain in Colorado and play out the remainder of his contract.
