Denver Nuggets Player Re-Signs With Team
Free agency begins in a little over a week for the NBA, but some players have player options to decide on by then. The Denver Nuggets already saw one player decide to hit free agency, as Russell Westbrook declined his $3.4 million option. A return could still be on the table for Westbrook, but the Nuggets had someone else with a decision to make.
Forward Dario Saric, who signed with the team last offseason, had a $5.4 million option that had to be decided on by June 29th. For someone who only played in 16 games last season, that decision seems like a no-brainer, but it was slightly complicated by Saric receiving an offer from a team in Turkey, the country he was playing in before his NBA stint.
NBA insider Marc Stein has reported that Saric intends to opt into his player option, something the Nuggets likely hoped against. In his 16 games, he only averaged 3.5 PPG and 3.1 APG. The team desperately needed playable depth last season, and given his salary, they hoped he could be that.
However, Saric didn't log a single minute played in the playoffs, and only appeared in three games after February 1st for a total of about 19 minutes. Denver may look to use his salary as filler in another trade, but it may be hard to convince a team to take on his salary with the current tax aprons handicapping teams.
Denver now has 12 players under contract for next season, assuming they pick up the team options on Christia Braun, Julian Strawther, and Peyton Watson.
Saric has been in the NBA for nine years, missing all of the 2021-22 season with injury. He was drafted 12th overall in the 2014 NBA Draft but spent two years overseas before joining the Philadelphia 76ers.
