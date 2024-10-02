Denver Nuggets Players React to Russell Westbrook's Instagram Post
The Denver Nuggets are in Abu Dhabi for two preseason games against the Boston Celtics. The NBA has taken their preseason around the world in recent years, and this season it will be the last two champions facing off in the capital of the United Arab Emirates.
Denver has a a few new faces this season, including nine-time NBA All-Star Russell Westbrook. The 2017 league MVP signed with the Nuggets in free agency after being bought out by the Utah Jazz.
Westbrook was traded to Utah by the LA Clippers where he spent the last two seasons. Now with the Nuggets, Westbrook will help strength their guard rotation.
Sharing eight pictures and one video in a post on Instagram, Westbrook gave fans an inside look at the beginning of this preseason trip.
Via Westbrook: “WHYNOT?”
Some of Westbrook’s new teammates reacted to his post.
Peyton Watson: “It’s us brodie”
Julian Strawther: “Loved oneeee”
Michael Porter Jr.: “Loved onee”
Former NBA players Jamal Crawford, Quentin Richardson, and Troy Daniels also commented on this post.
Already beloved by his new teammates, Westbrook projects to bring a new dynamic to Denver. In 1,162 career NBA games, Westbrook has averaged 21.7 points, 8.1 assists, and 7.1 rebounds.
The Nuggets are looking to get back to the NBA finals after falling to the Minnesota Timberwolves in last season’s Western Conference Semifinals series.
Related Articles
Nikola Jokic Made Unprecedented History at 2024 Paris Olympics
Kevin Durant Gets Honest About How NBA Players View Nikola Jokic
Russell Westbrook Reacts to Being Snubbed From Viral NBA List