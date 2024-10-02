Inside The Nuggets

Denver Nuggets Players React to Russell Westbrook's Instagram Post

The Nuggets are excited to have Russell Westbrook.

Joey Linn

Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook (4) during Media Day.
Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook (4) during Media Day. / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Denver Nuggets are in Abu Dhabi for two preseason games against the Boston Celtics. The NBA has taken their preseason around the world in recent years, and this season it will be the last two champions facing off in the capital of the United Arab Emirates.

Denver has a a few new faces this season, including nine-time NBA All-Star Russell Westbrook. The 2017 league MVP signed with the Nuggets in free agency after being bought out by the Utah Jazz.

Westbrook was traded to Utah by the LA Clippers where he spent the last two seasons. Now with the Nuggets, Westbrook will help strength their guard rotation.

Sharing eight pictures and one video in a post on Instagram, Westbrook gave fans an inside look at the beginning of this preseason trip.

Via Westbrook: “WHYNOT?”

Some of Westbrook’s new teammates reacted to his post.

Peyton Watson: “It’s us brodie”

Julian Strawther: “Loved oneeee”

Michael Porter Jr.: “Loved onee”

Peyton Watson and Michael Porter Jr.
Denver Nuggets forward Peyton Watson (8) and forward Michael Porter Jr. (1) against the Milwaukee Bucks at Ball Arena. / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Former NBA players Jamal Crawford, Quentin Richardson, and Troy Daniels also commented on this post.

Already beloved by his new teammates, Westbrook projects to bring a new dynamic to Denver. In 1,162 career NBA games, Westbrook has averaged 21.7 points, 8.1 assists, and 7.1 rebounds.

The Nuggets are looking to get back to the NBA finals after falling to the Minnesota Timberwolves in last season’s Western Conference Semifinals series.

Related Articles

Nikola Jokic Made Unprecedented History at 2024 Paris Olympics

Kevin Durant Gets Honest About How NBA Players View Nikola Jokic

Russell Westbrook Reacts to Being Snubbed From Viral NBA List

Published
Joey Linn
JOEY LINN

Title: Credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation Email: joeylinn52@gmail.com Education: Communication Studies degree from Biola University Location: Los Angeles, California Expertise: NBA analysis and reporting Experience: Joey Linn is a credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation. Covering the LA Clippers independently in 2018, then for Fansided and 213Hoops from 2019-2021, Joey joined Sports Illustrated's FanNation to cover the Clippers after the 2020-21 season. Graduating from Biola University in 2022 with a Communication Studies degree, Joey served as Biola's play-by-play announcer for their basketball, baseball, softball, and soccer teams during his time in school. Joey's work on Biola's broadcasts, combined with his excellence in the classroom, earned him the Outstanding Communication Studies Student of the year award in 2022. Joey covers the NBA full-time across multiple platforms, primarily serving as a credentialed Clippers beat writer.

Home/News