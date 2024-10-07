Inside The Nuggets

Denver Nuggets Reportedly Sign 7-Foot Center

The Nuggets have reportedly signed a new player.

NBA preseason is officially underway. The Denver Nuggets played two games against the Boston Celtics in Abu Dhabi, dropping both before heading home to continue their training camp and preseason.

Many teams change their training camp roster throughout the preseason in order to take a look at different available players. Denver has a mostly established rotation, but have reportedly brought in a new player to training camp.

Via Michael Scotto of HoopsHype: “The Denver Nuggets have agreed to a deal with Charles Bediako, agent Daniel Green of @GreenSportsMgmt  told @hoopshype. Bediako was on a two-way contract with the San Antonio Spurs last season and played Summer League with the Orlando Magic.”

Bediako has yet to appear in an NBA game, but has appeared in 17 G League games across the regular season and Showcase Cup. A 7-foot center, Bediako averaged 7.7 points and 6.9 rebounds in 11 G League Showcase Cup games last season.

Playing two collegiate seasons at Alabama, Bediako averaged 6.6 points and 5.2 rebounds in 70 games (67 starts). Bediako made one SEC All-Defense team.

Bediako was on a two-way deal with the San Antonio Spurs last season but did not appear in an NBA game. It will be interesting to see how things develop for him with the Nuggets.

Denver will play the Phoenix Suns on October 13 for their next preseason game.

