Denver Nuggets Reveal Exclusive Look at Russell Westbrook's NBA Offseason Workout
Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook is entering his 17th season in the NBA.
Westbrook is one of the most individually accomplished players in league history, as his resume speaks for itself:
- Nine-time NBA All-Star
- Nine-time All-NBA team member
- Three-time assists champion
- Two-time scoring champion
- Two-time All-Star Game MVP
- 2017 NBA MVP
- All-time NBA leader in triple-doubles (199)
- 25,211 points (24th all-time)
- 9,468 assists (9th all-time)
The one missing piece to Westbrook's list of accolades is an NBA championship, which he hopes to obtain this season in Denver.
Already preparing for the upcoming NBA season, Westbrook's recent offseason workout was captured by SLAM photographer and former professional basketball player Michael Ade Ojo (@bellikemike on Instagram and X):
Fans are excited to see Westbrook working out in Nuggets gear, as the collaboration post on Instagram accumulated over 20,000 likes in just one hour.
Like he does every summer, Westbrook has spent time working out at Integrity Hoops in Los Angeles and other private offseason runs.
Spending the last three seasons in his hometown of Los Angeles, Westbrook played for the Los Angeles Lakers and LA Clippers before landing with Denver this offseason.
Projected to play a big role in Denver's rotation, Westbrook was brought in after three-time MVP Nikola Jokic advocated for the addition. Westbrook's longtime friend DeAndre Jordan also played a role in bringing the nine-time All-Star to Denver.
