Nikola Jokic Clears the Air on Future With Denver Nuggets
The Denver Nuggets' fanbase was sent into a sort of frenzy this NBA offseason when Nikola Jokic reportedly turned down a contract extension that would have kept him with the franchise through the 2029-30 season.
Of course, some fans stayed level-headed, knowing that Jokic simply turned down an extension this summer because he will be eligible for a much more lucrative contract next offseason. Denver's offer this summer was reportedly worth $212 million over three years, but by waiting until next offseason, he could earn a deal worth just under $300 million over four years, which is about an $80 million difference in guaranteed money.
While there was some initial doubt about Jokic's future in Denver, the three-time NBA MVP cleared the air during Monday's media day.
Jokic staying committed to Denver
During media day, Jokic assured that he wants to stay in Denver for his career after being asked about turning down the contract extension.
"I don't think about it. I think those contract extensions come as a reward, something that is natural to the sport. Especially in today's NBA, you see how the salary cap is going and everything. My plan is to be a Nugget forever. So, that's my answer."
Jokic has already given everything imaginable to the Nuggets franchise, but the 29-year-old superstar does not plan on stopping there. As a three-time MVP, Jokic brought the Nuggets their first championship in franchise history in 2023 and is already gearing up for another run at one this season.
With the offseason additions that Denver made, which Jokic had a say about, the Nuggets are trending toward title contention heading into the 2025-26 season, backed by the superstar center.
Jokic has already cemented himself as the greatest player in franchise history and continues to climb up the NBA's all-time ranks. If he spends the rest of his career in Denver, the franchise is likely to come away with at least one more title, as Jokic continues to compete for MVP trophies as well. Keeping Jokic happy in Denver is undoubtedly the franchise's top priority, but they seem to be doing a great job.