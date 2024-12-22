Denver Nuggets vs New Orleans Pelicans Injury Report
The Denver Nuggets are hitting the last stop on their three-game road trip against the New Orleans Pelicans. Today will be the second meeting between these two and the last matchup went in favor of the Pelicans. The Nuggets were missing the reigning MVP, Nikola Jokic in their previous meeting, but it doesn't look like that will happen again today.
The Nuggets have seven players listed on their injury report: Christian Braun, Trey Alexander, Vlatko Cancar, PJ Hall, DaRon Holmes II, Spencer Jones, and Dario Saric.
Christian Braun is currently listed as probable with a lower back strain.
Trey Alexander is out on his two-way G League contract, Vlatko Cancar is out as he rehabilitates his left knee from surgery, PJ Hall is out on his two-way contract, DaRon Holmes II is out due to repair of his right Achilles tendon, Spencer Jones is also out on his two-way contract, and Dario Saric is doubtful with a left ankle sprain.
The Pelicans have four players listed on their injury report: Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram, Jose Alvarado, and Karlo Matkovic.
Zion Williamson remains out with a left hamstring injury
Brandon Ingram is out with a left ankle sprain
Jose Alvarado is out with a left hamstring strain and Karlo Matkovic is out with lower back disc protrusion.
The Denver Nuggets and New Orleans Pelicans will face off at 7:00 p.m. EST.
