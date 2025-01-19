Inside The Nuggets

Denver Nuggets vs Orlando Magic Injury Report

Multiple key players are listed on the Denver Nuggets vs Orlando Magic injury report

Farbod Esnaashari

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) calls for a video review in the fourth quarter against the Orlando Magic at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) calls for a video review in the fourth quarter against the Orlando Magic at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Denver Nuggets are rounding off their Florida road trip with the Orlando Magic on Sunday night in the first meeting between the two teams this season. Last season the Magic swept the season series, and the Nuggets are looking to even the score this year.

The Nuggets have six players listed on the injury report: Nikola Jokic, Aaron Gordon, Trey Alexander, Vlatko Cancar, DaRon Holmes II, and Spencer Jones.

Nikola Jokic is currently listed as probable as he deals with a right elbow sprain.

Aaron Gordon is listed as probable as he deals with right calf injury management, Trey Alexander is out due to his two-way contract, Vlatko Cancar is out due to rehabilitation of his left knee from surgery, DaRon Holmes II is out with a right Achilles tendon repair, and Spencer Jones is out due to his two-way contract.

Aaron Gordon of the Nuggets
Denver Nuggets guard Christian Braun (0) reacts after a play as center Nikola Jokic (15) and forward Aaron Gordon (32) and Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins (22) look on in the fourth quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

The Magic have seven players listed on the injury report: Moritz Wagner, Franz Wagner, Goga Bitadze, Gary Harris, Jett Howard, Jalen Suggs, and Mac McClung.

Moe Wagner is out due to a torn ACL in his left knee.

Moe Wagner of the Magic
Orlando Magic forward Moritz Wagner (21) reacts against the Philadelphia 76ers in the fourth quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images / Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

Franz Wagner is out as he is working on his conditioning to return to game shape, Goga Bitadze is out due to concussion protocol, Gary Harris is out with a left hamstring strain, Jett Howard is questionable with a left ankle sprain, Jalen Suggs is out with a lower back strain, and Mac McClung is out due to his two-way contract.

The Denver Nuggets and Orlando Magic will face off at 6:00 p.m. EST.

Related Articles

Nikola Jokic Makes NBA History in Nuggets-Mavericks

Nikola Jokic Makes Strong Russell Westbrook Statement

Latest Update on Denver Nuggets Potentially Signing Ex-Lakers Player

Published
Farbod Esnaashari
FARBOD ESNAASHARI

11-year veteran inside of NBA arenas. Published for ESPN, Forbes, Bleacher Report, and FanNation. Follow @Farbod_E on Twitter.

Home/News