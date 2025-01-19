Denver Nuggets vs Orlando Magic Injury Report
The Denver Nuggets are rounding off their Florida road trip with the Orlando Magic on Sunday night in the first meeting between the two teams this season. Last season the Magic swept the season series, and the Nuggets are looking to even the score this year.
The Nuggets have six players listed on the injury report: Nikola Jokic, Aaron Gordon, Trey Alexander, Vlatko Cancar, DaRon Holmes II, and Spencer Jones.
Nikola Jokic is currently listed as probable as he deals with a right elbow sprain.
Aaron Gordon is listed as probable as he deals with right calf injury management, Trey Alexander is out due to his two-way contract, Vlatko Cancar is out due to rehabilitation of his left knee from surgery, DaRon Holmes II is out with a right Achilles tendon repair, and Spencer Jones is out due to his two-way contract.
The Magic have seven players listed on the injury report: Moritz Wagner, Franz Wagner, Goga Bitadze, Gary Harris, Jett Howard, Jalen Suggs, and Mac McClung.
Moe Wagner is out due to a torn ACL in his left knee.
Franz Wagner is out as he is working on his conditioning to return to game shape, Goga Bitadze is out due to concussion protocol, Gary Harris is out with a left hamstring strain, Jett Howard is questionable with a left ankle sprain, Jalen Suggs is out with a lower back strain, and Mac McClung is out due to his two-way contract.
The Denver Nuggets and Orlando Magic will face off at 6:00 p.m. EST.
Related Articles
Nikola Jokic Makes NBA History in Nuggets-Mavericks
Nikola Jokic Makes Strong Russell Westbrook Statement
Latest Update on Denver Nuggets Potentially Signing Ex-Lakers Player