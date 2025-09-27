Nuggets Waive Two Recent Signees Before Training Camp
The Denver Nuggets have signed and waived two recent signees to their training camp roster days before the action tips off.
According to the NBA transaction log, the Nuggets have waived both guard Javante McCoy and forward Justyn Hamilton.
The news of both cuts comes not too long after both names were reportedly signed to the Nuggets' camp roster.
A sign-and-waive for each of McCoy and Hamilton is to allow both to receive a roster bonus before reporting to Denver's G League affiliate, the Grand Rapids Gold.
According to Hoops Rumors, the bonus for Hamilton is presumably $85,300, so long as he remains on the G League roster for at least 60 days.
Hamilton, a 6-foot-7 forward, actually comes to Denver via a G League trade with the Oklahoma City Blue. The Grand Rapids Gold, the G League affiliate of the Nuggets, announced they acquired Hamilton from the Blue in exchange for Andrew Funk and a second-round pick in the 2026 NBA G League Draft.
Hamilton has played just one year in the G League with the Blue after attending Kent State for his college days. Through his 26 games and three starts for the Blue, he averaged 7.7 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 1.1 assists while shooting 56% from the field.
As for McCoy, he's been a journeyman across the G League through the past three years.
The former Boston University guard has suited up for the South Bay Lakers, Austin Spurs, and Motor City Cruise since his tenure started in 2022. During his latest season with the Cruise, he was limited to just four games, averaging 10.3 points, 1.8 rebounds, and 1.5 assists while shooting 48.3% from the field.
Now, instead of getting a few reps in the Nuggets' facility for camp, both guys will likely reside in the G League with the Gold for the season ahead.
For the Nuggets' training camp invites that remain intact, Denver will have both veterans Moses Brown and Kessler Edwards in the building.
Considering that the Nuggets have just 14 signees to traditional contracts, a door could be open for either veteran to claw their way to a roster spot in due time, but that remains to be seen.