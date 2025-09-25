Nuggets Hit With Big Question Before 2025-26 NBA Season
After winning an NBA championship in 2023, the Denver Nuggets have suffered back-to-back second-round playoff exits, and they are looking to get back over the hump soon.
The Nuggets have the best player in the world, Nikola Jokic, on their roster, so there are minimal excuses when they fall short like they have done the last two seasons. However, the 2025 offseason has been a time of growth for the Nuggets, as they have made significant strides to get back to title contention.
Nuggets' 2025 offseason
This offseason, the Nuggets' moves were headlined by the huge trade that sent Michael Porter Jr. to the Brooklyn Nets in exchange for Cam Johnson. On top of that swap, the Nuggets traded for Jonas Valanciunas to give Jokic a viable backup, while signing Bruce Brown and Tim Hardaway Jr. as valuable depth pieces.
Keeping their core group intact while adding proven veterans into the mix made Denver's 2025 offseason arguably the best in the NBA, but there is still a significant question that needs to be asked.
Denver's big question
In ESPN's NBA player ranking heading into the 2025-26 season, Nikola Jokic rightfully claimed his spot as the best player in the league, but they posed a question for the Nuggets. ESPN asked, "Have the Nuggets done enough to build out the depth issues that plagued them last season?"
Especially in the playoffs, the Nuggets dealt with some injury blows that they ultimately could not recover from against the Oklahoma City Thunder. This offseason, however, that is exactly what Denver addressed. Of course, Cam Johnson will be a starter in Denver and a legitimate difference-maker, but the other additions were solely to address their depth concerns.
The Nuggets have put together a bench unit of Bruce Brown, Tim Hardaway Jr., Jonas Valanciunas, Jalen Pickett, Julian Strawther, Peyton Watson, and DaRon Holmes II, arguably making them the deepest team in the NBA.
"Part of the reason Jokic's numbers were so incredible is that the Nuggets needed him to carry such a heavy load after a second straight offseason of losing key players from their championship team. This season, Denver has been more aggressive in surrounding Jokic with more talent and a deeper bench, but we won't know until we see this new group out there whether those moves will look as good as they do on paper," ESPN's Ramona Shelburne wrote.
Jokic will still have a lot of weight on his shoulders as a three-time MVP and leader of the team, but he now has a significantly improved supporting cast heading into the 2025-26 season, including the key players they were able to retain like Jamal Murray, Aaron Gordon, and Christian Braun.