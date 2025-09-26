Nuggets Add Two Players to Training Camp Roster
The Denver Nuggets have added two new faces to their training camp roster with the action finally kicking off next week.
According to HoopsHype, the Nuggets have signed a pair of names to an Exhibit 10 deal for training camp: forward Justyn Hamilton and guard Javante McCoy.
Both will join the Nuggets' training camp roster to elevate their total to 21 players on board– 14 traditional contracts, three two-way deals, and now four training camp signees.
McCoy, the 6-foot-5 guard, would be signed by the Nuggets earlier in the week, according to a report by NBA insider Chris Haynes, but would not be officially reported on Denver's official training camp roster.
McCoy has been a journeyman across the G League in recent years. The former Boston University guard has suited up for the South Bay Lakers, Austin Spurs, and Motor City Cruise since his tenure started in 2022, and now gets called up to a main roster in Denver for camp.
During his latest season with the Cruise, he was limited to just four games, averaging 10.3 points, 1.8 rebounds, and 1.5 assists while shooting 48.3% from the field.
As for Hamilton, a 6-foot-7 forward, he actually comes aboard via a G League trade with the Oklahoma City Blue. The Grand Rapids Gold, the G League affiliate of the Nuggets, announced they acquired Hamilton from the Blue in exchange for Andrew Funk and a second-round pick in the 2026 NBA G League Draft.
Hamilton has played just one year in the G League onboard the Blue after attending Kent State for his college days. Through his 26 games and three starts for the Blue, he averaged 7.7 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 1.1 assists while shooting 56% from the field.
Fast forward to the beginning of this season, and both guys will be set to get their shot to practice alongside the Nuggets roster in the days before the official action tips off next month.
The two will be joined by other veterans, Moses Brown and Kessler Edwards, who are also signed onto training camp deals for the weeks ahead.